From Nov. 29, 1990

Deck your house with lights and candles.

Dust off the lights and angels, and get out those ladders to start the trimming for the Annual Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest, sponsored by the Islander News and the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

Judges are Raul Llorente, Bonnie Clayton and JoAnn Young.

Young, who has been a judge for three years running, says her criteria are simple. “I’m looking for just that one display that stands out.”

Also on the judging panel last year, Clayton observed that her criteria is “the Christmas Spirit. It’s a magic time and I really do admire people who put up decorations. After all, it’s another holiday gift for the community.”

This year there will be two categories, the Condo Associations and Houses.

Constructions bids being made for new US Post Office

The new post office in L’Esplanade Mall will open within a year, according to Lidia Mazzarese, the information officer for the U.S. Postal Service.

Luis Cerna, owner of the space being leased, said the plans have been approved by the Postal Service and “we are moving forward.”

The new facility will be approximately 6,299 square feet, which will triple the amount of space offered by the present post office in Harbor Plaza.

Letter to the Editor on Lighthouse Run

As an annual participant for the last decade in the Lighthouse Run I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the recent event. It was superbly organized and enjoyed by all, participants and spectators alike.

I am aware that such an event would not be possible were it not for the army of volunteers both on and behind the scene. It would be invidious to single out any one person and to all these I am grateful. I must, however, mention, the excellent job that was done by Tim Stickney who by his enthusiasm and sense of humor kept things running smoothly.

I look forward to participating in this event for the coming decade. Rafael F. Sequira

Inline skates offer fun and fitness

A new sport has rolled onto the scene called in-line-skating and it has people of all ages proclaiming the benefits of the sport which is a combination of roller skating and ice skating.

The makers of Rollerblades held a demonstration recently in Harbor Plaza parking lot. “The sport has been around for a few years, but it really hit Key Biscayne a couple of months ago” says Tropical Rags owner Liz Eisenhour.

Key karate coaches win in L.A.

Three coaches of the Shotokan Karate Association on Key Biscayne participated in The Kubota 26th Annual All-Star Tournament in Los Angeles Nov 17, 1990. The team of Marcos Moron, Jimmy Wong and Mario Ramirez won first place in Kata, a form of Karate.

Local elected to prestigious post

Joanna Wragg, associate editor of The Miami Herald, and longtime island resident, was elected president of the National Conference of Editorial Writers in Orlando last month. Born in Batavia N.Y., Wragg grew up in Orlando and is a graduate of Florida State University. Married and the mother of two, she is currently studying for a graduate degree at the University of Miami.