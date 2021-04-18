Last week, Newsweek released their 25 Most Popular Beach Towns in America ranking, and a Florida town took the top spot.

The ranked beach towns span over 20 states, with Florida, California, Delaware Hawaii and Virginia each having two towns make the list.

The towns offer something for every taste or budget, from quaint coastal to action-packed places for “adrenaline junkies.”

The town of Anna Maria Island, located in Florida’s Gulf Coast, a short 4-hour drive from Key Biscayne, took the top spot in the ranking. According to Newsweek, Anna Maria Island offers a “quaint, uncrowded and uncluttered” as well as shopping shop at one of the state's largest discount malls.

The second Florida beach town to make the list was Matlacha, a quaint little fishing village in southwest Florida with a cool vibe and lots to see. In ranking Matlacha, Newsweek said, “Pretty pastel-hued homes and galleries mingle with fishing boats and nature lovers, lending Matlacha plenty of charm for those who love waterfront living.’

For the complete list of beach towns to possibly visit this summer, click here.

https://www.newsweek.com/most-popular-beach-towns-america-1582230