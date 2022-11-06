Next Powerball jackpot could approach $2 billion

Saturday night, the Powerball’s $1.6 jackpot exceeded the previous record and the next drawing Monday November 7, will again set a record when it is projected to grow to $1.9 billion.

No ticket matched Saturday night’s winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 and the 20 red Powerball. The cash value of the Saturday’s jackpot came with a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million.

Saturday night’s no-winner ties the number of consecutive – 40 - drawings without a grand prize winner.

The odds of a single ticket winning the grand prize is 1 in 292.2 million.