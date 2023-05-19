Pro Football Hall of Famer. Movie actor. Activist. Role model. Jim Brown, one of the best football players to ever put on a uniform who passed away Thursday evening.

Brown was 87 years old.

Hi wife Monique Brown announced the passing in an Instagram post.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star, to our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

During his career, which expanded 9-years, from 1957 to 1965, all with the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 1957 NFL draft, Brown was an unstoppable force at running back, and led the league in rushing for 8 of the nine years he played.

Brown surprised the football world when he – at only 30 and at the peak of his career - retired to become an actor. He started in the film "The Dirty Dozen,” which featured an all-star cast, including Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Telly Savalas and .Donald Sutherland

Later, Brown became a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s.

As African Americans staged their fight for equality in the 60’s, Black Americans fought Brown used his popularity and voice to advance their cause.

In 1967, Brown famously arranged a meeting in Cleveland of the nation’s top Black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to show support for Muhammad Ali’s fight against the war in Vietnam.

Brown also worked against gang violence in LA and founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

Via Twitter, the Cleveland Browns organization said, “It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”