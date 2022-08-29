NHC: disturbance has 80% of becoming named storm, Danielle is next

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring four systems, one which has an 80 percent chance of developing into a named storm.

The broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic is moving 5 to 10 mph west, and the NHC says that while environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, gradual development of the system is expected a tropical depression is likely to form later in the week.

Chances of development are 50 percent over 48 hours and 80 percent in the coming 5-days.

Should the system, as forecast, become a named storm, it will be called Danielle.

A tropical wave that the NHC forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Tuesday, is expected to move west-northwestward and some gradual development is possible.

The NHC says there is a 30 percent chance of development in the next 5-days.

An area of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea later this week, according to the NHC, and environmental conditions could be favorable for some development of the system while it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Formation chances are 20 percent through 5 days.

The NHC says a small low-pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda could dissipate by the weekend as strong upper level winds and dry air are expected to limit significant development of this system.

