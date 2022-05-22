NHC is monitoring the first disturbance of the 2022 hurricane season

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the first tropical weather outlook of the 2022 hurricane season as a low-pressure system, situated in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, is expected to move inland over the central Gulf Coast in the coming week.

The low-pressure area is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida and is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico.

Conditions do not appear favorable for significant development.

The NHC said that regardless of development, portions of the central Gulf Coast can expect heavy rainfall and gusty winds, moving across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so.

