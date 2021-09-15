NHC is monitoring three disturbances in Atlantic, two are in a race to become Odette

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring multiple systems in the Atlantic and two of them have a higher than 70 percent probability of developing into a named storm over the next two days.

The next two named storms will be call Odette and Peter.

Disturbance 1, and area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system, located several hundred miles SW off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to become better organize and the NHC says environmental conditions are conducive to further development as the system moves west at 15 mph.

The NHC forecast says the system has and 80 percent to develop into a named system in the next 48 hours: 90 percent in the next five days.

The NHC says disturbance two, a system located between the central Bahamas and Bermuda is expected to continue producing large areas of disorganized storms. Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development and a depression is likely to form, as the system moves westward to west northwestward across the Atlantic during the next several days.

Wednesday afternoon, an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft reported that the circulation was disorganized and that the strongest winds were well to the east of the center.

It has a formation chance of 70% in the next 48 hours to five days, the NHC said.

The third disturbance, a tropical wave that the NHC expects to emerge off the western coast of Africa toward the end of the week, could enter an area where environmental conditions could allow for some development.

The NHC says it has only a 20 percent chance to develop in the next five days.

For more, click here.