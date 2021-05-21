NHC is monitoring two disturbances with potential for development; could one become Ana?

We are a little over a week before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, but the tropics are already active and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring two disturbances.

Friday morning, NOAA said on a Twitter post “We are now monitoring two disturbances for potential development over the next 2 days. 1: A low ENE of Bermuda and 2: An area of showers and thunderstorms over the NW Gulf of Mexico.”

One system, which could become the season’s first named storm - Ana - is located 625 miles east-northeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean. The forecast is for the system to strengthen into a subtropical cyclone as it turns west-southwestward over warmer waters. It has a high (80 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours.

"If current trends continue advisories could be initiated on the system later today or tonight," NOAA said.

The second disturbance is in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters give it a 20% chance of any formation and as of now, the forecast calls for the disturbance to make its way inland Friday evening.

The NHC is advising Texas and Louisiana to monitor the progress of this disturbance as both Texas and Louisiana's grounds, bayous, rivers, streams, and flood protection systems are already at capacity with the recent rainfall.

