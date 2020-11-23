Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring an area of low pressure in the western Atlantic that formed on Sunday morning.

According to the NHC, it has a “slight chance” of gaining subtropical characteristics over the next day before it merges with a cold front on Tuesday.

The disturbance is moving toward the northeast and away from Florida.

“Later in the week, this system may have a second opportunity to develop subtropical characteristics if it becomes separated from the front and meanders over the central Atlantic,” said the NHC.

If it develops, it would be the 31st named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

As a named tropical depression, it would be named Kappa, the next letter in the Greek alphabet.

The 2020 hurricane season has established a record for the number of named storms. The previous record of 29 named storms was in 2005, which was eclipsed with the formation of Tropical Storm.

The official end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.

For the latest NHC advisory, click here.