NHC monitoring disturbance which could develop into a named storm

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico and said gradual development is possible if it can remain offshore.

The NHC Center says regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The system has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression later in the week.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be called Danielle.

The system poses no threat to South Florida.

