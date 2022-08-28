NHC monitoring four systems, could we be dealing with TS Danielle next week?

The tropics have been unusually calm over since July. That changed over the weekend with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami monitoring four areas of disturbance on Sunday morning.

One system, gaining organization in the central Atlantic Ocean, has now a 60 percent change of development over the next 5-days, an increase from Saturday’s update’s 40 percent forecast.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, the disturbance was moving west-northwestward at 1- to 15 mph towards east of the Leeward Islands.

On the present track, the system will enter environmental conditions that are expected to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Danielle.

Disturbance #2 is a small low-pressure system located that popped Sunday 600 miles east of Bermuda. The NHC says some slow development of this system is possible during the two days while on the central Atlantic, but environmental conditions become unfavorable for development after that.

The NHC says the system has a 20 percent chance of developing over the next 5-days.

The third system the NHC is monitoring could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during next week. Environmental conditions are favorable for slow development as the system moves west-northwestward over the Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

Formation chances, according to the NHC, are 20 percent over the next 5-days.

Should the system become a named tropical system, it will be called Earl.

The fourth system is a tropical wave which is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa early next week and the NHC says gradual development of the system is possible while it moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 20 percent chance of development in the next 5-days.

