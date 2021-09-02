Thursday night’s 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Larry was a “little stronger” as it moved west at 20 mph, packing 85 mph winds.

According to the advisory, RIP currents from swells generated by Larry will increase for the Lesser Antilles Sunday. Larry is still forecast to possibly become a major hurricane by Friday evening.

For more, click here.

A new area of low pressure located SE of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms and continues to show some signs of organization, the NHC said.

The system has a 30 percent chance of developing in the next few days, but conditions are expected to become less conducive for further development after that period of time as the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

For more, click here.