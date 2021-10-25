NHC monitoring system expected to form off U.S. east coast

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that an area of low pressure is expected to form off the US east coast of the United States in the next couple of days.

The system is moving away from the US East Coast and the NHC says the frontal low could bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast.

With the 2 a.m. update, the NHC expects the low to move eastward, and it could begin to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves away from the coast of the U.S. late in the week.

Formation chance through 5 days, according to the HNC is 40 percent.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

For more, click here.