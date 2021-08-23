With the Monday 2 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring three systems in the tropics, all expected to undergo some development - 40 percent or better - later in the week.

This, as now Tropical Depression Henri continues to drop heavy rain in parts of the northeast.

Henri weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression after making landfall in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon with 70 mph wind gusts and a storm surge of up to 4 feet to the surrounding regions. Over 9 inches of rain has been recorded in Brooklyn, New York.

Flood watches continue for northeast Pennsylvania, southeast New York, northeast New Jersey, Long Island, and portions of New England.

Active tropics.

The first system –Disturbance 1- was located more than 700 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is expected to go through some gradual development through the end of the week as it moves northwestward over the central Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph.

As of 2 p.m., the second wave - Disturbance 2 - was located over the eastern Caribbean Sea and is expected to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by late week.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for gradual development while the system moves WNW over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The NHC says it has a 40 percent of cyclone development.

Another area of disturbed weather – Disturbance 3 – was located 500 miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development is possible while the disturbance moves W to NW over the eastern tropical Atlantic at around 15 mph. The system has a 40 percent of formation over the next 5 days.

For more, click here.