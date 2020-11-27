NHC monitoring two systems. Could one develop into Kappa?

The 2020- Hurricane Season is supposed to end this coming Monday, November 30, but that is not keeping two systems forming in the Atlantic from trying to organize.

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring the two systems with the one closest to the US having a 40 percent chance to develop into a named system as environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for the system briefly acquire subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward, according to forecasters.

Is the system develops into a named storm, it will be called KAPPA.

The second area of low pressure is expected to form over the far eastern Atlantic during the weekend. According to the NHC, this system could gradually gain subtropical characteristics early next week.

Neither system threatens the US at this time.

