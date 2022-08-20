NHC monitoring two systems, with parts of Texas under TS warnings as Danielle could form this weekend

Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring two systems, one which could become Tropical Storm Danielle later on Saturday or Sunday morning.

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico was located about 230 miles SSE of the mouth of the Rio Grande, moving at 14 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

The NHC says the system has a 70 percent chance of becoming a Tropical Storm, which will be called Danielle.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico Saturday afternoon and then move across the Rio Grande Valley tonight into Sunday.

The NHC was also monitoring a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa and environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system.

The wave us expected to move WNW at 15 to 20 mph across the Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week and the NHC says there is a 20 percent the system develops into a named storm.

