NHC monitoring what could develop next in the tropics, with depression likely to form this week

As pictures and stories of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian caused in SW Florida become a somber reality, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is monitoring two systems in the tropics, one with a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the coming week.

On Sunday, the NHC was monitoring an area of low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic, south of the Cabo Verde Islands, which will enter an area where conditions are favorable for “gradual development,” and the NHC says that a tropical depression could develop around the middle part of this week as the system moves westward.

The NHC is forecasting the system to turn northwestward or northward by the end of the week.

Should a tropical depression form and develop into a named tropical storm, it will be called Julia.

The second area being monitored by the NHC is expected to enter the warmer waters of the Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week.

The wave is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph, and is expected to reach the Windward Islands

by midweek and some gradual development is possible. The NHC says there is a 30 percent chance of development over the next 5-days.