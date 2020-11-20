NHC: Not over yet. Systems could develop by Thanksgiving

Next Thursday is Thanksgiving, but that has not stopped the National Hurricane Center from remaining busy at work.

On Friday morning, they are monitoring a disturbance off the east coast which the NHC says could develop.

It’s too early for an early forecast, but it is rare for the tropics to be this active so late into November.

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center as of 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

100 AM EST Fri Nov 20 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas

and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop

subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it

moves northeastward over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.