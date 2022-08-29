NHC: One system likely to dissipate, while chances of development increases for another

On Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami continued to monitor four systems in the tropics, while increasing the chances for development for a system coming off the coast of Africa.

As of the 8 p.m. NHC update, an area of disturbance in the Atlantic has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days.

The system is located about 875 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the northern Leeward Islands.

A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is expected to move offshore Monday evening. The NHC has increased the chances of development to 40 percent and forecast the system might briefly become a tropical depression by the middle of the week.

The NCH says that regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Neither of the other two systems, one in the Caribbean and one in the Central Atlantic have zero percent chance of development, according to the NHC.

