NHC says Wanda could become a TS Tuesday, monitors new system in the Atlantic; next name on supplemental storm names will be Adria

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was issuing advisories on Subtropical Storm Wanda, after the storm formed Saturday night from the remnants of the recent strong nor'easter that hit the U.S. Northeast last week.

Subtropical storms tend to be weaker than tropical storms and form in lukewarm waters.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the center of Subtropical Storm Wanda was

located about 970 miles W of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts. Wanda is moving southeast at 7 mph, with a turn toward the northeast expected Monday night and north on Tuesday.

Little change in strength is forecast, but the NHC says Wanda may become a tropical storm on Tuesday, although it presents no threat to land.

For more, click here.

The NHC says a broad area of low pressure located west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving into an area less conducive for chances of tropical cyclone. The NHC says there is a chance of 20 percent chance of tropical development in the 5 days.

Wanda is the 21st named storm of the year and the last name on the official World Meteorological Organization (WMO) list named storms for this year.

With hurricane season running through November 30, what happens if any more names are needed?

In the past, forecasters switched to the Greek alphabet, starting with Alpha. The first time that happened was in 2005, with 28 storms total. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season saw 30 named storms, with eight receiving Greek alphabet names.

The WMO will not be using the Greek alphabet this year, announcing earlier this year that would draw up a list of alternate Latin-based names thus ending the use of the Greek.

The next named storm - the 22nd – will be Adria, followed by Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn.

For the complete list of supplemental storm names, click here.

The (WMO) has a history of retiring the names of storms which cause significant damage. After the 2020 season, three names were retired: Laura, Eta, and Iota.