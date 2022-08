On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring a tropical wave which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The system, located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde, is moving westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the Atlantic.

The NHC says environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development, giving the system a 20 percent chance to develop into a tropical system over the next 5 days.

