NHC tracking 2 disturbances in Atlantic: What to know Friday

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was tracking two different disturbances, with one forecasted to move into the Caribbean, but it is too soon to know if one could become Danielle or reach and make a US landfall.

Eastern Caribbean Sea

A low-pressure system located in the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days.

The NHC says environmental conditions could become more conducive for development by early next week when it moves across the central and western Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is moving west at 15 to 20 mph, and the NHC expects some development of the system early next week.

The NHC has increased the chances of development from Thursday, now saying it has a 30% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression within five days.

The wave is moving westward across the eastern and central Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph.

