NHC tracking four disturbances; which will become Emily first and for how long?

“Not one, not two, not three, not four…,” Lebron James said when arriving to play for the Miami Heat, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami could be saying the same this morning.

On Friday morning, the NHC is monitoring four systems in the tropics, one with a 70 percent chance of developing into a Tropical Depression and possible storm over the weekend.

A broad area of low pressure a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde islands is showing signs of organization and forecasters at the NHC said conditions are favorable for additional development and a tropical depression is likely to form over the week as the systems moves west-northwest or northwest at about 10 mph.

However, by early next week, upper-level winds are forecast to increase, and further development is not expected, said the NHC.

The system has a 70 percent chance of development in the next seven days.

Should it become a named system, it will be called Emily.

Another disturbance just north of Hispañola, is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, and some slow development of this system is possible as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week. Formation chances over the next seven-days are 30 percent.

Another area of disturbed weather 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and the NHC say environmental conditions are marginally conducive for further development of this system, but a tropical depression could still form during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The system has a 40 percent chance of development over the next 5-days.

The fourth area being monitored, is located several hundred miles to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and some slow development is possible over the weekend and into early next week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph into the NE Caribbean Sea. The system has a 30 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression over the next 7-days.

