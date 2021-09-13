Monday, the National Hurricane Center, (NHC) was monitoring two separate systems – one off the southeastern US and a second one off the west coast of Africa – and both are expected to develop by later this week.

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, is moving north near 12 mph and on the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore of the coast of south Texas Monday morning, then move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas late Monday afternoon or evening.

Sustained winds from Nicholas are at 60 mph with stronger gusts. As of 11 a.m. Monday, Nicholas was located 45 miles NE of the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

Disturbance 1, an emerging wave off the west coast of Africa, is moving westward at 10 to 15 mph will move into the tropical Atlantic where environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development. The NHC says there is an 80 percent chance that a tropical depression could form in the next five days.

Disturbance 2, an area of low pressure which is forecast to form by midweek, is expected to undergo some gradual development and the NHC expects that a tropical depression could form later in the week while the system moves N-or northward in the western Atlantic.

The NHC says the system has a 50 percent chance to develop in the next 5-days. Regardless of whether it develops into a named storm, the system could stir up dangerous surf and tropical downpours along the coast of the Carolinas, AccuWeather reported.

The next two named storms would be called Odette and Peter respectively.

