Nicole forms, expected to bring “hazardous weather” and be close to Hurricane strength when it impacts Florida

It has been a long, strange, and contentious election season on the island, and perhaps it is fitting that it culminates with a storm… as a tropical storm or perhaps a hurricane.

Overnight, Subtropical Storm Nicole formed NE of the Bahamas and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami expects Nicole to be at near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night when it is expected to approach the east coast of Florida.

According to the NHC, Nicole is expected to bring “prolonged period of hazardous weather” over the Bahamas, Florida and the SE coast of the U.S.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Nicole was located 555 miles east of the NW Bahamas, with 45 mph winds and moving NNW at 14 mph. The NHC expects Nicole to decrease its forward speed as it makes a turn toward the NW, move over the Bahamas Wednesday and approach Florida Wednesday night.

Nicole is forecast to strengthen and the NHC said Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday, adding that even if it does not reach hurricane status,

Nicole’s large size will cause significant wind, storm surge, beach erosion and rainfall over a large portion of the Bahamas, Florida’s east coast, and the east U.S. coast this week.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, and additional watches along the Florida coast might be in effect later Monday.

The Atlantic Hurricane season ends November 30th.

