Gov. Ron DeSantis, struggling in his campaign for president, has put on display his personal side by joining First Lady Casey DeSantis in discussing her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The couple had discussed her illness before, in Florida and with the media, but not for a national audience.

In a recent interview with NBC News, the governor also hinted at support for a national ban on abortion access. Asked, whether he would “veto any sort of federal bill that tries to put a nationwide ban in place,” DeSantis replied, “We will be a pro-life president and we will support pro-life policies,” NBC said.

In other remarks, Gov. DeSantis acknowledged for the first time that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. “No, of course he lost,” he said. “Joe Biden’s the president.” This following his former mentor’s varied legal problems including his federal indictment for plotting to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

As for Florida’s first family, Casey DeSantis disclosed her cancer publicly in December 2021 but she and her husband told NBC that they didn’t explain it to their three young children, aged 4, 3, and 1 at the time, “because I don’t think that they’re old enough to really understand what that means.”

“And at that time, we didn’t really know what was going to happen, right? You never know when something like that comes upon your family,” she said. “And so, I had to rely on him in a really big way,” Casey DeSantis said, sitting next to her husband on a couch in a swaying campaign coach.

“There were times when I was going through six rounds of chemotherapy,” she added. “I was going through six weeks of radiation, and three surgeries. And I couldn’t get up. Couldn’t do very many things. I couldn’t pick up my 3-year-old, when they wanted me to hold them.

“And I had to tell them a little bit of a fib, that Mommy’s arm hurts and I have to go back to the hospital because it’s about my arm. It wasn’t about the arm. To this day, they have no idea of what I’ve been through.”

Not Fox?

NBC released an excerpt from a longer interview planned for broadcast on “Today” and “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” granted as DeSantis attempts to resurrect a presidential campaign afflicted the stalling fundraising, staff layoffs, and faltering polls.

Previously, DeSantis favored Fox News with his time, beginning while still a congressman from Northwest Florida and during his time in office, having turned his back on what he calls the “legacy media,” saying, “we treat them as political actors, similar to how we’d treat a Democratic operative.”

Casey DeSantis teared up at times during the brief excerpt released by NBC, describing how her treatments debilitated her.

“When you’re going through opportunities where you can barely scrape yourself off the bathroom floor, because you’re sick, and your children are calling for you, and you physically cannot get to them, but you have somebody who is not only running the State of Florida, and who’s there for the people of his state, he was there for me,” she said.

“And he was there to go pick up my kids when I couldn’t. And he did it with humility. And he did it with love,” she added. “And I tell you what, can’t ask for a better husband than that.”

“In sickness and in health. That’s what you sign up for,” Gov. DeSantis said.

‘My best friend’

“She’s not only my wife, she’s my best friend and she’s the person that I’ve always dreamed to be the mother of my children. And so, you know, this is just what you do,” he said.

His own mother got breast cancer when he was in the third or fourth grade, the governor said. He didn’t understand what was going on “even at that age. Our kids were so much younger.”

As for his wife, “She served as an inspiration to a lot of women in Florida and throughout the county. I’ve had people come up to me saying, ‘I went through what your wife went through, and she gave me hope in how she handled it,’” the governor said.

As for abortion, DeSantis said he opposed criminal penalties for people who undergo the procedure.

“No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman. I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers. And a lot of them, the number one reason why women choose to have an abortion is because they’re not getting support and they feel abandoned,” he said.

“Now, in Florida we’ve provided support and we’ve put our money where our mouth is, but at the end of the day, you know, I would not support any penalties on a woman.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.