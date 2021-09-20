No threat to Florida but tropics active with TS Peter and TS Rose plus two other systems in the Atlantic; one could become Sam later in the week

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center was issuing advisories on Tropical Storms Peter and Rose, while monitoring two other systems, one off the coast of Africa and a low-pressure system off Newfoundland, the remnants of Odette.

The NHC said Tropical Storm Peter had changed little since Sunday and expects it to pass north of the Leeward Islands early in the week. As of 5 a.m. Monday, Peter was located 245 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands, moving WNW at 14 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days, the NHC said. Swells caused by Peter could affect the Bahamas by the middle of the week, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Tropical Storm Rose, which formed Sunday, is moving NW at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and the NHC said Rose has changed little in strength overnight.

The NHC said some strengthening is possible through the day Monday, but Rose is forecast to begin weakening Tuesday.

The NHC was also monitoring a tropical wave SE of the Cabo Verde Islands and said environmental conditions could be conducive for gradual development over the next few days and a tropical depression could form later in the week as the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation changes through five days are 60 percent.

The next named storm will be called Sam.

The remnants of Odette, A storm-force, a non-tropical low-pressure system, is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. The NHC said the system could become subtropical as it moves slowly across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

