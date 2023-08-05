No one correctly guessed all the numbers in Friday night’s drawing on the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, at $1.35 billion.

The winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, and the gold Mega Ball was 20.

The owner of a winning ticket would have had the choice between annual payments worth $1.35 billion or a lump sum payment of $659.5 million, before taxes.

The jackpot has been growing since April 18, when a winning ticket was sold in New York.

Tickets matching all five numbers but not the mega ball, worth $1 million, were sold in Louisiana, Montana, New England, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Tickets matching all 5 numbers with a Megaplier option were sold in Minnesota and Tennessee. Each ticket is worth $2 million.

The next jackpot – to be drawn Tuesday, August 8 - will have an estimate prize of $1.55 billion, exceeding the previous record of $1.537 billion which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The new estimated one-time cash option is $757.2 million, before taxes.

