NOAA expects wave to develop into a Tropical Storm, making the first time ever for the Greek alphabet’s 7th letter - Eta

Saturday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea which forecasters say it is likely to develop into a tropical depression this weekend as the system moves westward.

If the system develops into a storm, it will officially make the 2020 hurricane season a record breaker, as it will be the first season on record to produce 28 named storms.

Never before has there been a tropical storm or hurricane named Eta, he seventh letter of the Greek alphabet.

