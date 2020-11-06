Islander News longtime editor, Kelly Josephsen, used to say that “the island loves to relive its controversies” -- and she was right. In that spirit, we launch #islanderthrowback, a look at what was being written in the Islander News in decades past.

In this post, we travel back 20 years to Election Week 2000 and pull an interesting recap of what was in the Islander on Nov. 2, 2000.

Padovan and Rasco debate vision of government

With just days remaining before Tuesday’s election, the two candidates for village mayor argued politely for two hours last Thursday, before about 50 residents in the council chambers.

The debate between Mayor Joe Rasco and former Councilmember Michele Padovan -- sponsored by the Islander News -- generated no fireworks but revealed the two candidates’ different visions for governing the island. Most disagreement focused on the planned $26 million civic center, which calls for a fire station, a police and administration building housing a theater and Council Chambers, to be built on four acres of land between The Village Green and West Enid Drive...

Editors Note. What follows is the entire article as published in the Islander News in the Thursday, November 2, 2000 edition.

Padovan, Rasco debate vision of government

By John Labriola

With just days remaining before Tuesday’s election, the two candidates for Village mayor last Thursday argued politely for two hours before about 50 residents in the Council Chambers and a live television audience at home.

The debate between Mayor Joe Rasco and former Council member Michele Padovan – sponsored by The islander News – generated no fireworks but revealed the two candidates’ different visions for governing the island.

Most disagreement focused on the planned $26 million civic center, which calls for a fire station, a police and administration building, a community center and a building housing, a theater and council chambers to be built on four acres of land between the village Green and West Enid Drive.

“I don’t think land is been used for the best interest of the Village”, said Padovan, who served in the Council from 1994-98. “I think we should join the police and fire departments and share facilities with the school so we can have more open space”.

Rasco said the site is too small and irregularly shaped to accommodate both a civic center and a ball field. “A little league soccer field would take up 80 percent of the land. I find it hard to see how we can squeeze in three buildings into one acre and make a 6-8 story building with no parking”. Rasco said. “I don’t see how we could have used the land any better”. Rasco added that the civic center would be the kind of investment that would improve the quality of life and property values of everyone on the Key. “There is nothing wrong with making investments that serve the needs of the community,” he said. ‘These are high quality buildings that will make people proud to live in Key Biscayne”.

When asked if she were forced to choose between a civic center and more playing field space, Padovan said she would choose the latter.

Rasco said the Village needed both and pointed to his recent negotiations with the county to secure the use of Crandon Park ball fields for the next five years as evidence of his commitment to provide the Village with adequate playing field space. “It was a significant achievement that allows our kids to continue using fields that otherwise would have gone away,” he said.

Padovan said the settlement prevents the Village from seeking additional fields on Crandon Park because the Village bargained away its right to pursue additional fields in the park when it signed off on the recently field Crandon Park master plan, which designates uses in the park. “When the Village signed the agreement, it gave up every other right in the future of using Crandon Park, she said”. I think have to pursue other venues and be more realistic, and I think Virginia key is the only place (for new playing fields).”

Rasco was more optimistic and said if elected he will use his leverage with the county to secure the use of the land in Crandon Park fir Village athletic activities.

The sewer project

When discussing the sewer project, Rasco said he was proud of his efforts to pursue compromise on the contentious issue. Last year, the Village took a $7.9 million state loan to build a sewer system for 706 homes now using septic tanks and voted to assess affected homeowners for half the cost of paying it back. The Village agreed to pay the rest. “The 50 percent compromise was not a perfect solution, but I think it got us moving in the right direction,” Rasco said.

Originally scheduled to get underway in January, the project was delayed for a May 16 special election in which voters approved a charter change to give residents affected by Village projects the chance to vote before being assessed. Facing the threat of a lawsuit, the Council voted this July to delay the project again while the Village searches for additional funds from federal state and county sources.

Padovan said she opposed spending any Village money on the project when she was on the Council and would continue to do so If elected. “The 50-50 split is not fair because it benefits only those affected,” she said. “When condos have to make an improvement, they do it by special assessment and don’t ask the rest of the Village to pay for it”.

Rasco said Padovan’s position contradicted that of Property Owners for Fairness, the political action committee that is supporting her candidacy. Property Owners for Fairness led the fight to limit the council’s special assessment powers through a charter change.

Padovan said the preferred paying for the project with grant money and, if elected, she would appoint affected residents to a citizens committee to continue the search for outside funding. When pressed off camera, Padovan said if those grants failed to cover full cost of the project, she would lead affected homeowners vote on whether to pay the balance.

When asked why the village didn’t pursue outside funding earlier, Rasco said the Village was awaiting the outcome of May special election. In addition to approving the charter change, voters rejected another ballot question to cancel the state loan, which would have killed the project had it passed.

As evidence of the Village’s diligence in seeking outside funding for projects, Rasco noted that Key Biscayne has received more than $10 million in grants since its 1991 incorporation. But Rasco said asking for financial aid from Washington can be a tough sell for a community as wealthy as Key Biscayne.

On another note, both candidates agreed on the need to reassess the feasibility of a Village trolley to help reduce traffic and improve pedestrian safety. In this closing statement, Rasco painted an idyllic picture family life on the Village Green and promised to ‘continue to make the community a better place to live”.

Padovan said if elected she would keep an open mind when approaching problems and involve the community more in decision making by increasing the number of citizens communities.

Other news in the Islander on November, 2 2020.

Life Enhancement Forum accentuates the positive at Wednesday program

Bad feelings run deep in our society. Take driving. It’s fairly common to see an angry roadster unleash a diatribe on a senior citizen for moving slower than a paraplegic turtle.

Psychologist Lance Pulver will discuss such scenarios and possible resolutions during a presentation entitled “Negative Emotions In Interpersonal Situations” on Wednesday at the Key Biscayne Community School. Pulver who received his doctorate in psychology at the University of Miami is a key resident who treats patients at the Palmer Clinic on the island and treats anxiety disorders.

Daniel Gaviria of Fortune International Realty participated in the sale of The Ocean Club

Tower #1 #905, The two-bedroom, two-bath unit sold for $830,000.

Village police were dispatched to the intersection of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive in reference to a man lying in the road

Police found the man and woke him up. The subject was very intoxicated and had difficulty walking. Police escorted the man to his residence.

Letter to the editor

During the last eight years lots of wonderful things have happened. We moved from New York City and live in this wonderful place. Our second daughter was born, and our oldest girl has lived the most wonderful years growing up on the Key. As a mother of two girls actively involved in sports and as a board member of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club, I know we have tried to increase the available playing fields for all the children of Key Biscayne. Some candidates are arguing that a reduced Community Center will give us fields, that the old Hyde Park grocery will give us fields. Even if this is all true the most we would obtain is three fields. This is not enough to accommodate all the children who want to play soccer, baseball or flag football. I know Joe Rasco, Mort Fried and Martha Brocek have been working to get playing fields. I urge you to vote for these candidates. -

Ana M. Brennan