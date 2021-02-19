Numbers are a great way to demonstrate proportionality and fun facts, and they are great conversation starters.

Dare your friends to guess.

- In 2020, roughly 331 million US citizens lived in the United States.

- 239 million of them are eligible to vote (but that does not mean they are all registered). President Biden received about 81 million votes; Mr. Trump received around 74 million -- meaning that roughly 165 million voters turned out to cast ballots for the presidency.

- Of the 331 million people living in America in 2020

- 74.1 million are under age 18.

- 56.4 million people are 65 and older.

- 90,000 of them are over 100 years old.

In 2030 there will be 190,000 centenarians, and in 2060 there will be over 603,000 of them.

- About 21.9 million people live in Florida today --making it the third most populated state in the union, after California with 39.5 million, and Texas with almost 29 million. Just 580,000 people live in the least populated state, Wyoming.

- A quarter of all Americans 65 and older live in California, Texas, and Florida.

- There are an estimated 77 million dogs in the United States, and about 58 million cats.

- The US is the largest oil producing country in the world, with 19.51 million bpd (barrels per day; one barrel = 42 gallons). The US is followed by Saudi Arabia (11.81 million bpd.) and Russia 11.49 million bpd.

- Approximately 50 million Americans identify as ancestrally German, more than any other nationality. Compare that to approximately 42 million of Hispanic descent, 33 million with Irish roots, and 16 million with Italian origin.

- The first Germans to arrive in the US in 1608 settled in Virginia. However, it was 70 years later before significant numbers came over and settled in areas such as New York and Pennsylvania.

- The US is one of only three countries that have not officially switched to the metric system. Liberia and Burma are the other two.

- The US is the 4th largest country in landmass, almost as big as the entire continent of Europe. It also has the third largest population of the 195 countries in the world, after China and India. Vatican City (yes, that’s a country) is the smallest in the world.

- Nearly one-third of all land in the US – or about 650 million acres – is federally owned.

- The US has about 12,380 miles of coastline; but a total of 88,633 miles of shoreline (or 95,471 miles if you go by the survey of NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

