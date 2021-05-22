Off and running! Ana becomes first named storm of the season

We are still days away from the official start of the 2021 Hurricane Season, but that did not keep Ana from becoming the season’s first named storm.

A subtropical storm, Ana formed northeast of Bermuda.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Ana was moving west-southwest at 3 miles per hour and is expected to move slowly and erratically through Saturday night, then accelerating northeast Sunday and Monday.

The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the island and Tropical Storm conditions are possible today on Bermuda, the NHC said.

Ana is packing sustained winds of 45 mph and winds extend about 205 miles from the center. Ana is not expected to change much through Saturday.

For the complete National Hurricane Center advisory, click here.