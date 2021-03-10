Did you know that Women’s History Month went from one day, to one week, to one month?

We celebrate Women’s History Month to remind ourselves of the accomplishments of women throughout the years to our culture and society. From science to politics, it’s a chance to reflect on the trailblazing women who lead the way for change.

Women’s History Month was initially just International Women’s Day, a day that commemorated the February 28 meeting of socialists and suffragists in Manhattan in 1909.

One year later, on March 8, 1910, according to the BBC, a German activist named Clara Zetkin suggested that they recognize International Women's Day at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen. With 17 countries in attendance, the decision to proceed was unanimous.

On March 8, 1911, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark, though the holiday wasn’t widely celebrated in the US until the United Nations began sponsoring it in 1975.

Title IX prompts recognition

In 1977, to persuade school principals to comply with the recently passed Title IX, a task force in California created Women’s History Week, and used the week to celebrate the accomplishments of women.

In March 1980, after celebrations had spread across the country, President Jimmy Carter declared that March 8 was officially the start of National Women's History Week.

That same year, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch and Maryland Representative Barbara Mikulski co-sponsored the first Joint Congressional Resolution declaring the week of March 8, 1981 as National Women's History Week. By 1987, Congress declared the entire month of March Women’s History Month. Since then, every president has declared the month of March Women’s History Month.

Valiant women

Because last year’s Women’s History Month was affected by COVID-19, this year’s theme is a continuation of 2020’s, which is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”

“The National Women’s History Alliance is determined that the important roles of multicultural suffragists and voting rights activists continue to be recognized and honored,” said a statement from the National Women's History Alliance. "We refuse to allow their voices to be silenced, even by a pandemic."

Credits: Andrea Wurzburger / People / BBC News / Getty Images