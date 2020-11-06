I was terrified to read in the Oct. 29, 2020 Islander News that there was a vicious campaign attack that resulted in assault charges. The victim was allegedly a man who was using a blaring bullhorn. The attacker was a particularly petite woman who tapped him on his shoulder to get his attention. The victim barely escaped with the strength to call the police and press charges against the woman (a “simple battery charge”) and is prosecuting that evil threat to society to the full extent of the law.

The bull-horned man was simply spewing a repetitive and venomous diatribe with an electronic aid at a painfully high volume, as anyone would. The need for the bullhorn was amplified by that well-known, basic law of physics, which dates back to antiquity and states that the less truthful a given statement is, the more it must be repeated, while being repeated at a proportionally louder volume.

Any child knows that.

The attacker was a woman who is so prone to violence, rumors abound that she once swatted a mosquito that landed on her arm. The mosquito was treated and released for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital and now lives with its 2,483 children, grand and great grandchildren in vegetation near the Commodore Club East.

President Trump and some of his rabid supporters believe it is their inalienable right to game and/or misuse law enforcement to attack their political opponents. The remainder of Americans strongly believe a more civil approach can accomplish more, while freeing-up law enforcement to protect society from the few protesters who resort to looting and campaigners who resort to menacing and/or intimidating tactics to interfere with an American's right to vote.

Don Singer