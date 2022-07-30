One person – or group - in Illinois had their fortunes changed Friday night as they bought the winning $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket. It was the third highest prize in lottery history.

The Mega Millions frenzy reached a peak on Friday, with stores across the participating states \said lotto ticket sales were up 35 percent.

The winning numbers on Friday’s drawing were 67, 45, 57, 36, and 13 The mega millions ball was 14.

The winner overcame 1 in 303 million odds of winning the grand prize.

According to megamillions.com, three tickets sold in Florida included the game’s Megaplier which makes each ticket worth $2 million each.

The other 20 second-tier prizes are worth $1 million each and were won in 15 different states: two each in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas; and one each in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

