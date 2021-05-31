#kbvotes. “Time flies when you are having fun.”

With COVID fears subsiding, families gathering again and many of us making summer and travel plans, elections are one of the last things on peoples’ minds. Yet, in 530 days from today, 34 Senators, 435 House Representatives and 39 Governors will run for their seats in the midterm election, on Nov. 8, 2022. In 75 weeks and 365 working days voters will cast their ballots again. The primary elections, determining the final midterm election ballot are held in 60 weeks, on Aug. 23, 2022.

How Many are up in 2022?

The 2022 US Senate elections will be held on November 8, 2022, with 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate being contested in regular elections (14 democrats / 20 Republicans). The then elected senators will serve six-year terms from January 3, 2023, to January 3, 2029.

How many House seats are up in 2022?

All 435 voting seats in the US House of Representatives will be up for election for their two-year terms. As of May 2021, a few dozen representatives have announced their plans to run again in 2022. Twelve representatives have announced that they will be retiring.

60 Weeks: Primary Midterm Election:

Aug. 23, 2022.

530 Days: Midterm Election:

Nov. 8, 2022.

How many gubernatorial seats are up in 2022?

Governors in 36 states and three territories will seek election on Nov. 8, 2022. Also, special elections may take place (depending on state law) if other gubernatorial seats are vacated.

Key Biscayne municipal elections correspond with federal election dates and will be held on August 23rd (Primary) and November 8th (Midterm) respectively. Candidate qualifying dates are: Aug. 15-25, 2022

New House seat distribution.

The 2022 midterm election won’t just be the first midterm of Joe Biden’s presidency. It will also be the first federal election held after the House map is redrawn to fit the 2020 census. There was a much smaller shift than expected; only seven seats shifted between states, not the 10 some expected.

Six states gained, seven states lost. Under the new house seat distribution of the 2020 Census, six states gained seats: Texas picked up two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each picked up one seat. On the negative side of the ledger, seven states lost one seat each: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (this is the first time California has lost a seat since statehood).

Voters and new districts.

The new districts may not be drawn until spring or early summer of 2022, and lawmakers say voters need time to learn their new districts before voting. Census data is also used to determine who gets how much in medical assistance, food stamps, highway construction, student Pell grants, school lunches, and dozens of other federal programs. While 530 days seems like a long time, there is much work to be done to meet the upcoming election deadlines and inform voters of any changes for their voting districts.

