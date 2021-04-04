OpenSeas Café to open a butterfly ‘jungle’ in Crandon Park

Versión en español

An artistic, natural labyrinth in Crandon Park promoting butterfly conservation will soon be open to Key Biscayne residents. Called “Jungle Butterfly,” it was designed and developed by OpenSeas Cafe with guidance from specialists.

The labyrinth, built with native plants of South Florida, seeks to raise awareness of butterflies, especially those in danger of extinction.

“It is intended to be an extrasensory experience for people,” said Gabriela Villamizar, who is in charge of developing the project with Jorge Diaz, owner of the OpenSeas restaurant.

“People enter a natural labyrinth and take a tour with music and lights,” said Villamizar. “Meanwhile, they are learning about butterflies and their conservation. In the garden there is a giant chair in the shape of a butterfly, which is the symbol of Jungle Butterfly, and there people take pictures.”

The idea for the jungle came from Diaz, who is a butterfly lover. The flower labyrinth is actually in the shape of a large butterfly. The tour begins with the stem of the flower, then goes through each petal. The labyrinth is decorated with green, yellow, orange, pink and purple stones.

“We also have works of art in the labyrinth, such as the giant chair and painted ceramic animals,” said Villamizar. “Each person in the restaurant put their grain of sand, and it was all funded by OpenSeas.”

Diaz said he first built a butterfly farm at his home. “ I built a butterfly farm in the ‘90s. I was able to attract about 12 species of butterflies. So when we opened this restaurant, I saw that there was a very ugly space next door and I made the proposal to build a butterfly garden. (Park officials) put me in touch with a biologist from the University of Florida, a specialist in butterfly conservation, who gave us advice on choosing plants. We have done very well, they are already giving flowers.”

In addition to building the “jungle” OpenSeas is also maintaining its upkeep.

“We want to inaugurate it after the emergency order for COVID has passed,” said Diaz. “We are going to wait maybe July or August, and in the meantime the plants will gain more strength with the summer and the rainy season.

“We are promoting the Save the Butterflies campaign, especially for three butterflies in our region: Atala, Swallowtail and Miami Blue,” he added.

OpenSeas Café is located at 6747 Crandon Blvd. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday. You can reach them at (786) 305-4747.