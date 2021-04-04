If after a year of staying home you are getting that “need to travel” urge, the historic Chaminade Resort & Spa, located in Santa Cruz, California, has a deal for you.

Through May 27, seniors 65-and older can get a room for only $65 per night.

According to an article in Travel + Leisure, Chaminade is perfect for those who want to relax and enjoy the outdoors. It offers 300 acres with many hiking trails, or you can just pay a visit to the resorts’ spa for a treatment.

Guests can also enjoy live music every night or play lawn games like horseshoes and cornhole.

The resort’s GM - Kevin Herbst – said in a statement. "We've developed our $65 for 65 and Carefree & Cared For programs for those who now feel ready to return to travel, particularly our senior citizens that have been exceptionally challenged with isolation over the past year.”

Rooms at the Chaminade Resort & Spa run between $150 to over $400.

For the entire Travel + Leisure article click here.

For more information on the $65 for 65, click here. To visit the Chaminade Resort & Spa website, click here.