Pain at the pump; 7 U.S. states now top $5 per gallon average

While Key Biscayne residents express frustration with the price of gasoline on the island – averaging $5.79 per gallon over the last two weeks – there are now seven US states where the average price has eclipse $5/gal.

Gas Prices are up 48 cents over the course of the last month and have risen 32 percent sinceFeb-24 when Russia attacked Ukraine.

According to a report on Yahoo Finance, the highest gasoline prices in the nation are in California where a gallon of gas will set you back $6.19 on the average.

After California, Illinois Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska all average over $5/gallon at the pump.

The national average for a gallon of gas sits at $4.671 as of June 1 while diesel gas prices are at $5.54 per gallon on average nationally.

For the complete Yahoo Finance report, click here.