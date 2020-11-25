Parents await details of promised ‘revised’ emergency order on how FL schools will function next semester

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has promised Florida families they’ll have “full parental choice” over the kind of instruction kids will get next semester, referring to in-class or virtual instruction. What exactly he means by that is still unclear.

Last week, Corcoran said he would revise an emergency order on reopening schools to give flexibility to families who want their kids in online learning next semester, and not in face-to-face instruction at traditional schools.

But details remain unclear, with families, educators, and teacher waiting for the specifics as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Many parents, and teachers, want to know what Corcoran means when he uses the phrase “full parental choice” to describe the kind of instruction kids will get next semester.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, says the revised emergency order could cause financial issues for districts.

“They [DOE] talk a lot about parent choice,” Spar told First Coast News WTLV in Jacksonville.

“They need to honor that parent choice and allow parents the option of keeping their kids at home without financially penalizing districts and that’s going to be the real issue and we hope the order will address that.”

Corcoran’s original emergency order in July allowed school districts to implement “innovative” learning options for the fall semester, such as distance learning platforms and hybrid models, so long that districts would provide a brick-and-mortar option for kids to learn in traditional classrooms.

That order will expire soon, and Corcoran said he would release a revised emergency order for the upcoming spring semester by Thanksgiving, if not shortly after.

Islander News will update this story as details become available.

Portions of this story first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.