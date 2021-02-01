Rotarian of the Year excelled in leading club and community efforts to combat impact of COVID-19

When Patricia Amat y Leon learned she was named Rotarian of the Year for 2020, she first expressed her gratitude.

Then, she explained why.

“The people who are in the club are so amazing,” she said. “It’s a big honor to receive this award, as we have many outstanding Rotarians in our club that dedicate many years to serving our community.

“The Rotarians of the year before me have held high ethical standards, embraced our motto ‘service above self’ and committed themselves to the Rotary four-way test.”

Rotarians of the year are nominated by former recipients.

Current Rotary Club of Key Biscayne president Ines Lozano shared that everyone agreed Leon has been “amazing” during the most challenging year for Rotarians.

COVID-19 caused a radical change in how the club met, performed projects, participated in district events and more. Despite the challenges, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne remained active, with more than $65,000 in scholarships, Covid-19 assistance, and local and global charitable grants, according to the club website.

“When Covid started, she immediately did the whole transition,” Lozano said, “and kept us strong. She did this with so much grace. It was so necessary at the time to have someone like that who was so proactive and kept us together.”

Leon, a portfolio manager at Northern Trust Bank, first joined the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne in 2016.

“I have met incredibly compassionate and dedicated people in the club,” she said. “It (has) been some of the most fulfilling times in my life and I am inspired every day from our members. It’s just really special.”

One of Leon’s biggest challenges in 2020 was the sudden shift from meeting in person to meeting virtually and ensuring members knew how to use Zoom. It was also a challenge keeping members engaged during the Covid pandemic.

She also faced the challenge of where to focus the club’s energy with so much need everywhere. For example, with MAST Academy students, who Leon said were “struggling with loneliness being separated from each other.” The club also knew people were getting laid off. They knew restaurants struggled.

“Even before we partnered with the local restaurants, we donated ($3,500) to the Chief Press Foundation,” she said. “The partnerships make it so powerful. It just becomes this really strong community and really builds on itself.”

Former president Mark Fried said Leon’s presidency began in difficult times, but that she has “gently and with dignity not only steered our club back on course, but strengthened it.”

Patricia Romano, another former president, said under Leon’s leadership, interactors have been very involved in the club programs.

“She has dedicated countless hours to the service of our club with great dedication,” she said.

Leon’s proudest accomplishment was partnering with local restaurants to feed families in Liberty City.

“During the lockdown, we were able to provide 1,100 meals over 11 days working with local restaurants,” she said. “It was a win-win situation, and we were able to do it safely.”

Asked about her vision for the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Leon said that while Rotary is a global organization, “our vision is together. We see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and within ourselves.

“Our vision includes increasing our impact, expanding our reach, enhancing participant engagement and increasing our ability to adapt. The word is changing so fast. The need to be adaptable … that part is hard.”

