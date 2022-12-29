Pelé, Brazilian soccer’s ‘national treasure,’ dies Thursday at age 82

Pelé, the Brazilian "king" of soccer and one of the greatest sports figures of the last century, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

The star, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, became synonymous with soccer excellence and a symbol of “the beautiful game,” was the only player to lead his team to three World Cup wins.

Since 2021, Pelé underwent treatment for colon cancer. He remained hospitalized at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo for the past month before succumbing to multiple organ failure, stemming from the cancer.

“Pelé changed everything,” said Neymar, the Brazilian team’s current star. “He turned football into art and entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to the blacks and, above all, he gave visibility to Brazil.

“Soccer and Brazil raised their position thanks to the King! He is gone now, but his magic will endure. Pele is eternal!"

His funeral is planned for Monday and Tuesday and his coffin will be carried through the streets of Santos, the coastal city where he began his career.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history, Pelé spent nearly two decades wowing fans and surpassing his rivals as the all-time top scorer for Brazilian club Santos and the national team.

His grace and incredible skill mesmerized fans and rivals alike as he orchestrated a fast, flowing style of play that revolutionized soccer.

"Everything we are is thanks to you," wrote his daughter Kely Nascimento in an Instagram post. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace".

Pelé became a global ambassador for his sport through a career that began on the streets of Sao Paulo, where he kicked a makeshift ball out of a sock stuffed with rags or paper.

His name inevitably appears on the list of the best footballers in history, along with that of Diego Maradona (also deceased) and those of two still active players: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was a critical figure in raising the status of soccer in the US when he joined the New York Cosmos in 1975. While past his prime at age 34, he led the Cosmos to the 1977 league title and scored 64 goals in three seasons.

After his soccer career ended, Pelé was a politician -- Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport -- a businessman, and an ambassador for UNESCO and the United Nations. He also had roles in movies, soap operas and even recorded CDs of popular Brazilian music.