People who donate to charity have this in common, study finds

A recent study suggests that there may be another emotion besides the joy of giving that individuals who donate to charity have in common.

Past studies on the matter have agreed with the “warm glow” economic theory, which suggests that people donate to receive emotional satisfaction (thus “warm glow”) from their contribution to others in need.

A study conducted by Cagla Okten (Bilkent University), Una Osili (Indiana University and Purdue University at Indianapolis), and Emir Ozer (Bilkent University) in the early 2000s offers support for the theory, finding a positive correlation between individuals who donate to charity and their levels of satisfaction from the act.

In June of 2023, economists Nathan W. Chan from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Casey Wichman, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, published their findings in regards to the same question, presenting a new hypothesis.

“There’s a large amount of literature investigating whether being charitable makes people happier, or whether being happier makes people more charitable. Our paper offers new evidence for the latter,” Chan said in a UMass Amherst news post.

To research, Chan and Wichman scoured X, formerly known as Twitter, to find over 3 million tweets from 20,000 accounts who had donated to Wikipedia and tweeted “#ilovewikipedia,” the default hashtag that Wikipedia suggests users upload to social media whenever they make a donation.

The economists analyzed the data with the help of a branch of Artificial Intelligence called Natural Language Processing (NLP), which measures the tone of human words on a positive-negative scale.

Among the tweets, they found that most contributors felt more positive in the hour before contributing, a time period they dubbed “preheating.” The pair concluded that positive feelings can also affect charity donations, in addition to past theories like “warm glow.”

“The findings are interesting simply because I think many of us believe one reason we give to charity is because of how it makes us feel,” Wichman said. “But there’s a practical side of this, as well, and that has to do with how nonprofit fundraisers might want to think about shifting tactics to improve the moods of would-be donors before soliciting donations.”

According to Chan and Wichman, this new hypothesis may be good for charities to consider when seeking donations. Like in other areas, their best bet may be to get people when they’re in a good mood.

“If you can find moments when people are happy, that might be a good time to be targeting them for charitable contributions,” Chan added.

For the original study, click here.