Letter of appreciation during the changing of the guard at Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce

On Jan. 28, 2021, my term as the chairperson of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce shall come to an end. It has been an honor to be at the helm of such a formidable organization and certainly an unforgettable experience.

Much was accomplished during my tenure thanks to the invaluable help of our Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti and our Director of Marketing and Membership Services Christine Wing. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for making my job much easier and to acknowledge their dedication to the mission of the chamber.

I also want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the many members of our village's business community and government officials for the immense support they gave me. I am sure you all shall provide this same support to the new chair and vice-chair of the chamber, Art Yerian and Rodrigo Antunes. The chamber couldn't be in more capable hands.

Patricia Riestra-Peraita