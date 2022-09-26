Last week, over thirty dogs and cats arrived at Miami International Airport from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island.

The animals, 20 dogs and 10 cats, were taken in by the Humane Society of Broward County from a rescue group in San Juan.

According to the Humane Society, the Puerto Rican shelter is in a series of operating difficulties, without electricity, and surrounded by flooding.

"By taking some of these animals, we are helping to alleviate the situation. This is one of several relocations we anticipate in the coming weeks," said Cherie Wachter of the Humane Society of Broward.

The animals were flown in on an Amerijet flight and the Humane Society hopes to have them up for adoption by this weekend.

The Humane Society of Broward County is a non-profit organization supported by donations from the community.

