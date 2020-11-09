Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine found to be 90% effective

On Monday, Albert Bourla, CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Tweeted “Today is a great day for both science and humanity, as the first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides compelling evidence of our vaccine’s ability to help prevent COVID-19.”

This after the company announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is found to be 90% effective.

In the company’s website, Bourla said, “I am happy to share with you that Pfizer and our collaborator, BioNTech, announced positive efficacy results from our Phase 3, late-stage study of our potential COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis.”

The study, Pfizer said, enrolled 44,000 people among six countries - Argentina, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, Turkey and the United States.

According to a report published by Reuters, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said they “found no serious safety concerns,” and are moving to seek U.S. authorization this month for emergency use of the vaccine.

If approved for emergency use, it is still unclear how long the vaccine would provide a person with protection, and the number of doses being distributed will remain limited, Reuters reported.

“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, said. “We’re very encouraged.”

"I think we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Bourla said in a video interview with Squawk Box. You may see the entire interview here.