Phil Mickelson, has won 45 PGA Tour wins during in his career, including three Masters and two PGA Championships.

But Mickelson, who now plays for the LIV Golf League, has been on the defensive this week, but not on the golf course.

A new book - Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk – published by The Fire Pit Collective - alleges that Mickelson has placed significant bets on sporting events, and even tried to place a bet on Team USA at the 2012 Ryder Cup, an event in which Mickelson was a participant.

In a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mickelson denied the Ryder Cup bet allegation.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.

I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

According to the author, Billy Walters, the golf star has bet more than $1 billion in sports over the last three decades, losing about $100 million in the process.

In the book, Walters claims Mickelson made 858 wagers of $220,000 and more than 1,100 wagers of $110,000 between 2010 and 2014.

“As I said, Phil liked to gamble as much as anyone I’ve ever met. Frankly, given Phil’s annual income and net worth at the time, I had no problems with his betting. And still don’t. He’s a big-time gambler, and big-time gamblers make big bets. It’s his money to spend how he wants.” Walters claims in the book, an excerpt of which was published on The Fire Pit Collective website.

