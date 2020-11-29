Many island residents cancelled their 2020 vacation plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the prospects of a vaccine available, people are starting to think about 2021-vacation plans, and bargain spots are sure to be popular in the coming year.
Using data from Priceline’s top 100 U.S. destinations, the website Travel + Leisure lists the following ten US cities as the cheapest places to travel in the U.S.
- Laughlin, Nevada
- Black Hills, South Dakota
- Northern Virginia, Virginia
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Hershey Park)
- Chicago, Illinois
- Omaha, Nebraska
For the complete article, click here.