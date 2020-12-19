With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise on the island and the country, many families are looking to celebrate the holidays virtually with loved ones instead of large the large gatherings of the past.

To this end, the popular video conferencing platform Zoom is once again lifting its time limit for chats on free accounts.

Now, consumers planning virtual get-togethers for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or New Year’s won’t have to worry about the 40-minute time constraint.

Last month, Zoom announced that it would be lifting the time limit for Thanksgiving. Zoom said at the time that it was removing the time limit “so your family gatherings don't get cut short.”

“COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same. As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions,” the platform said in an announcement.

Below are the dates and times that Zoom will offer unlimited meetings:

- 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 17, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 19

- 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26

- 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2