It is said that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

A letter in the Islander News on Feb. 25 called for the removal of the Pleated Gnomon sculpture from the Village Green, where it has been displayed since 2016, because it is “rusted.”

Pleated Gnomon is a mixed media, site-specific sculpture by artist Jim Drain, who has also created public art pieces for the Bass Museum, Miami International Airport and the Port of Miami. His work is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum, Perez Museum, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The sculpture is stone, cement, glass and aluminum and the only rust here is in the eye of the beholder.

Feedback from members of the community is always welcome.

Bill Durham